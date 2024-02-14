Israel Steps Up Attacks On Syria

Israel has stepped up its attacks on Syria in what appears to be an attempt to make up for its failure in the Gaza Strip and on the front with Lebanon.

On February 7, Israeli warplanes launched missiles from the direction of the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, targeting several positions in Homs city and countryside in central Syria.

Some of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defenses. Still, Shayrat Air Base in the eastern countryside of Homs, buildings in al-Malaab neighborhood and Hamra Street in Homs city as well as farmland in the area of al-Waer were hit.

Seven people, including civilians, were killed and at least 13 others were wounded as a result of the Israeli strikes.

Another attack was reported early on February 9. Al-Mayadeen TV, which is close to the so-called “Axis of Resistance,” said that a position of pro-government forces located in the town of al-Bukamal in the southern countryside of the eastern Syrian governorate of Deir Ezzor was struck. The Beirut-based news channel said that the position was evacuated ahead of the strike and didn’t report any casualties. Israel was unofficially blamed.

Later on the same day, Syrian air defenses shot down two drones over the western outskirts of the capital, Damascus. The drones came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. They reportedly fell in an area close to Mezzeh Military Airport in the western outskirts of the capital.

The incident marked the first time Syria has announced the downing of Israeli aircraft since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

Early on February 10, a series of Israeli strikes hit the western outskirts of Damascus. The strikes came from the direction of the Golan Heights.

Syrian air defenses intercepted several missiles. However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that a building in the village of Qura Al-Assad was hit, adding that three people were killed. However, this was not confirmed.

The recent escalation against Syria came as Israel is struggling to make any achievement in Gaza. On the front with Lebanon, Israel has also failed to deter Hezbollah, so far.

Israel is apparently attempting to pressure the Iran-led Axis of Resistance, which includes both Hamas and Hezbollah, by increasing attacks on Syria.

The war-torn country has largely refrained from responding to Israel’s repeated attacks in an attempt to avoid a direct confrontation. However, Israel’s pressure and repeated provocations could eventually lead to a strong reaction from Syria, similar to how the Israeli siege and attacks on Gaza eventually led to the October 7 surprise attack. Despite the devastating war, Syria maintains a large arsenal of offensive weapons, including precision-guided ballistic missiles.

