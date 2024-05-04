SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS' QUARANTINE[D] EPISODE 🧽🦀💉😷☠⚰❌ KWARANTINED KRAB #COVIDIOCRACY

Kwarantined Krab [Original air date: 4/29/2022 (produced in 2019) note] #COVIDIOCRACY





The Krusty Krab goes under emergency quarantine, but no one knows who carries the mysterious illness...





"Kwarantined Krab" contains examples of:





Accidental Murder: It's highly implied that nobody let out the people Mr. Krabs quarantined in the freezer during his sailor years.





Added Alliterative Appeal: The various illnesses, Grease Gout, Moldy Measles, Trash





Trichinosis, Dust Bunny Bronchitis, and Polyester Plague, in that order. The only exceptions is the Clam Flu.





Bait-and-Switch: After locking SpongeBob in the freezer, his cries of agony are heard. But then it turns out he's actually having fun, skiing and eating ice-cream.





Bigger on the Inside: The inside of the Krusty Krab's freezer, which looks more like snowy mountains.





Bottle Episode: The entire episode is set at the Krusty Krab.





Gainax Ending: The episode ends with everyone in the Krusty Krab getting sick for real, the Krusty Krab is put under "ultra-mega quarantine", and it drops on top of the Chum Bucket. Plankton then gets sick as well, revealing he was the one with the Clam Flu.





"I Can't Look!" Gesture: While locking SpongeBob in the freezer:





Mrs. Puff: Oh, it sounds like he's really suffering in there! Oh, I can't bare to look...can someone describe it to me?





Pepper Sneeze: A pepper shaker flies into SpongeBob's nose, causing him to sneeze and making everyone think he is the infected one.





Platonic Kissing: When banishing himself to the freezer, SpongeBob passes by Squidward and kisses his cheek, causing the latter to panic that he may get infected.





Quarantine with Extreme Prejudice: Plankton is vaporized after trying to escape the Krusty Krab.





Screw This, I'm Outta Here: Plankton aborts his plan to steal the formula after discovering the Krusty Krab is under quarantine and escapes through the restaurant's air duct. He is burnt to ashes for his efforts.





"Shaggy Dog" Story: In the end it's revealed that nobody was actually sick with Clam Flu and Mr. Krabs went paranoid over nothing.





Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Unfortunately, being trapped together and getting into physical fights, violating each other all the while, causes them to get sick for real, and pretty badly too.





