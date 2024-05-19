BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5-19-24 Sunday morning Pastor Wendell Brower ‘Lessons from Jonah on obeying and serving God’ at the Revelation Baptist Church in Anchorage, Alaska
5-19-24 Sunday morning Pastor Wendell Brower ‘Lesons from Jonah on obeying and serving God’ at the Revelation Baptist Church in Anchorage, Alaska.

We invite you to join us each week in our services at 1911 East 5th Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska.  We have services at 11 am and 6 pm on Sunday, and Thursday night service at 7 pm. Please call or text 907-315-1013 with any questions.  We look forward to seeing you!

biblegodgospelchristjesusindependentchurchfaithbaptistkjvjamesalaskarevelationspiritholypastorsongworshipsermonking1611anchoragebarrowbrowerwendell
