Joe Biden ‘suffering’ the reality of becoming older: Sean Spicer

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer says US President Joe Biden's age is working against him as the 2024 US election approaches. “We had a poll come out this weekend by ABC NEWS where only 28 per cent of Americans said Joe Biden has the mental prowess to be president,” Mr Spicer told Sky News host Andrew Bolt. The poll also revealed Biden’s job approval rating has dropped to a record low. “The problem with that is that nothing gets better with age unless it's cheese or wine. “And right now Joe Biden is suffering the reality of becoming older mentally and physically.”







