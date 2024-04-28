He Killed 21 jEEW Soldiers for Disrespecting His Flag





After desecrating his Egyptian flag, by first, wiping his feet with it, then laying it on the ground and having sex on top of it.... The Egyptian man comes in a room pretending to be injured while hiding his gun behind him, opens fires, taking out the first row of 7 people, the has a gun battle coming out as the last man standing! LEGENDARY!





Don't ask me of more context or details. I know as much as you do at this point.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Egypt, desecrating, flag, revenge, honor, nationalism, Jews, IDF, soldiers, killed,