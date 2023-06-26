Dr. Kolja Spori Shares How To Gather Boots On The Ground Intelligence In Danger Zones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My guest in this episode is Dr. Kolja Spori. Kolja is a former Hugo Boss Executive, Formula 1 Agent, and Austrian Economist who has visited all 193 countries of the world. He also worked at for the Rothschilds in Geneva, Switzerland.
Kolja loves to travel but specifically adventure travels to conflict areas which earned him the nickname, Dr. Dangerzone.
In his quest to seek truth and liberty, he met freedom fighters, guerrillas and warlords, such as the FARC leaders "Black Death" and Tanja Nijmeijer in the Colombian mountains, the Russian Nightwolf "Chirurg" in Crimea, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov in Grozny, and Liberia's putschist Prince Johnson in Monrovia. Kolja narrowly missed the bombing of Donbas rebel leader Alexander Sakharchenko in the Separatist Cafè Donezk, and he won a staredown against US "Defence Secretary" Donald Rumsfeld in an elevator in Batumi.
Interview Links:
Kolja's Blog: https://luxuryrogue.wordpress.com/
Resources:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
Subscribe To The Best Cashflow Niches™ Newsletter: www.cashflowninja.com/bestniches
Join My Inner Circle & Mastermind Cashflow Nirvana www.cashflowninja.com/nirvana
Connect With Us:
Website: http://cashflowninja.com
Podcast: http://resetinvestingsecrets.com
Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com
Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/
Amazon Audible: https://a.co/d/1xfM1Vx
Amazon Audible: https://a.co/d/aGzudX0
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/
Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher
Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9
Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja