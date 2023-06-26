Dr. Kolja Spori Shares How To Gather Boots On The Ground Intelligence In Danger Zones

My guest in this episode is Dr. Kolja Spori. Kolja is a former Hugo Boss Executive, Formula 1 Agent, and Austrian Economist who has visited all 193 countries of the world. He also worked at for the Rothschilds in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kolja loves to travel but specifically adventure travels to conflict areas which earned him the nickname, Dr. Dangerzone.

In his quest to seek truth and liberty, he met freedom fighters, guerrillas and warlords, such as the FARC leaders "Black Death" and Tanja Nijmeijer in the Colombian mountains, the Russian Nightwolf "Chirurg" in Crimea, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov in Grozny, and Liberia's putschist Prince Johnson in Monrovia. Kolja narrowly missed the bombing of Donbas rebel leader Alexander Sakharchenko in the Separatist Cafè Donezk, and he won a staredown against US "Defence Secretary" Donald Rumsfeld in an elevator in Batumi.

Interview Links:

Kolja's Blog: https://luxuryrogue.wordpress.com/

Resources:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Subscribe To The Best Cashflow Niches™ Newsletter: www.cashflowninja.com/bestniches

Join My Inner Circle & Mastermind Cashflow Nirvana www.cashflowninja.com/nirvana

Connect With Us:

Website: http://cashflowninja.com

Podcast: http://resetinvestingsecrets.com

Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com

Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/

Amazon Audible: https://a.co/d/1xfM1Vx

Amazon Audible: https://a.co/d/aGzudX0

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/

Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher

Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9

Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja