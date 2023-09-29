© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Pills:https://sacredpurity.com/hydroxychloroquine.html
New Study Proves Ivermectin Is An Effective COVID-19 Treatment + Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3KCMUGT
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
What Is Hydroxychloroquine? - (HCQ)
Hydroxychloroquine is a specific type of medication that many people became aware of during the C$V1D-I9 pandemic because Dr. Stella Immanuel spoke openly about its effectiveness in treating people infected with C$V1D-I9.
In this video, I educate you fully on what Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is, the history of this excellent medication, some of the things it has been used to treat effectively, why the mainstream media and news outlets try their best to make people think it's unsafe for humans to ingest and more.
If you want to learn about everything mentioned above extensively, watch this video from start to FINISH!
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno