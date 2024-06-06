Excess Deaths_ The UNDENIABLE Proof Is Finally Here _ Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The media is waking up to the fact that excess deaths have spiked since the rollout of the Covid vaccines. Way to catch up after years of lacking all curiosity on the matter! Dr. Kelly Victory from The Wellness Company warned about this! She joins us to discuss this groundbreaking new study and the media's final admission about it.