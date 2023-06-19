Animals Are Better Than Humans - Here's Why!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humans are animals, but different in ways better or worse.
Knowledge is a tool, but we might become tools of our tools, and then we just become a fool, because we could know better.
Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us
All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#animals #animalsvideo #animalslover #animalfacts #animalshorts #marktwain #philosophy #powerful #motivational #inspirational #interesting #intriguing #thinkaboutit #thinking