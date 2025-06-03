BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Cracks Are Showing
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
104 views • 3 months ago

Stolen Presidency & High Treason: Where Do All Roads Lead?

* The [Bidan] regime’s puppetmaster would like to sacrifice a couple pawns and keep doing their thing.

* Low/mid level useful idiots (like Joe’s on-site handlers) must not be the only ones held to account. Those are controlled brownshirts or patsies.

* Upper management has to be exposed or nothing will change.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (2 June 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6373805892112

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1929704419215454551

Keywords
democratshoaxtreasoncover-upjesse wattersjoe bidenconspiracyclown showcoupshadow governmentimpostormanchurian candidatepolitical theaterscandalbody doublebidengatethe moviepuppet regimebad actorimpersonatorillegitimate regimestand-inweekend at berniesautopenstolen presidency
