Arguably The UNFORGETTABLE Mike Hailwood...was one of the greatest Motorcycle Grand Prix & TT riders in history. Mike Hailwood was and is still considered the greatest rider ever to have tackled the mountain circuit as part of his racing calendar…back when it was still part of the Motorcycle Grand Prix Championship. He repaid his loyal fans by giving them some of the best eighteen years in his motorcycle racing career, with some of the best performances remembered to date.

With fourteen TT wins and nine World Championship titles…4 of which were consecutive 500 cc world championships, Mike was a talented, brave, and energetic rider with such amazing determination that he even restarted his bike’s engine after crashing in a race at the TT at Sarah’s Cottage. With flattened exhaust megaphones, a bloody nose, and a broken screen, Mike pushed on and won the race. He lived his dream every day, taking on new challenges to be the best he possibly could. Even with his untimely passing, it is unlikely that he passed away with any regrets.

The UNFORGETTABLE Mike Hailwood...achievements scream it loudly. So much so that he is even compared to the Multiple World Champion Winner, Valentino Rossi. Some critics even suggesting he was better? Let’s take a look to understand why…

