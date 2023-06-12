Healing language/ the spoken Word

Languages have always been a passion of mine, learning different ways of expressing feelings and emotions. Reading the Bible in dutch and english, sometimes comparing "how the Words feel" when spoken. As with singing, intonation, speed, rythm, living languages is how I see it.

This perfect day; Ira Levin

https://www.brighteon.com/e13c088c-8f4c-4d77-a183-9a59b1c3022f

https://www.brighteon.com/70ccd499-980f-42c2-a74f-67e4e329a9bat

https://www.brighteon.com/a029f39a-dcb8-4c37-a617-f840d7e60256

This Codex Leicester book Bill Gates bought for 31 million dollars, one might wonder how these mirrored texts affect people. According to the book Snowcrash, a sumarian language altered the minds of the masses to make them docile. Words have a frequency to them. Healing words are from the Bible, that is why they give this "soothing" feeling. That is also why it is important to read the Bible for yourself, not someone else reading it to you. There is something about hearing you repeat the words in your mind.

You remember Obama saying "Yes we can?" And backwards it said "thank you satan" !!! Something about turning our world upside down in any way possible. Men are women, women are men, sin is good and good is sin, and then the language even, corrupted!

Food for thought and conversation with others 😉