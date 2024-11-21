BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Su-34 with real radio exchange during the crew's evasion of Patriot missile
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
128 views • 6 months ago

✈️ Stunning footage of the work of the Su-34 with real radio exchange during the crew's evasion of Patriot missile launches also gives an idea of the complexity of aviation operations in the presence of the enemy's advanced air defense systems. 

From the outside, it may seem that the task of bombers is simply to drop bombs with JDAM over their own territory and calmly return to the airfield. But each sortie is a whole complex of activities involving many forces and means.

As noted by Revenge of the Goodwill, the video itself could give "Top Gun" a run for its money. One really wants to believe that the domestic film industry will rationally use such precious materials in the future. At least this time.

#aviation #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
