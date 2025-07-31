"Possibly White" CNN Wishes Out-loud After Mass NYC Shooting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN had an image of a man who was clearly of African descent who committed a mass shooting in NYC and stated that the suspect was "possibly white."
The stupidity and wishful thinking of the network that they could start another race riot is obvious to any observer.
