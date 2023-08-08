Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 4 – THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Next: Part 05 – THE CABAL’S EVIL ENGINE: THE UN
https://www.brighteon.com/ee928d79-7018-430b-9bcb-ee7f6dfe7a58
Hoax or Truth? Anti-Semitic or not? Let’s find out through ancient documents, revealing the true identity of the Protocols and its author(s). They show us a future so chilling, so evil, this episode will send shivers down your spine.Their old words combined with everyday pictures will shock you to the core. Do we have time left before they reach their final goal: absolute world dominance and a One World Government, a New World Order in which their King – ‘the King of Kings’ – will be crowned on the throne of Zion (Jerusalem) to rule the world forever
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music by Alexander Nakarada, Chopin
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/