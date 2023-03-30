Goats / I will be with You 03/26/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday School Message: Goats
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Lou Young.
Sunday Message: I will be with You
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson.
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church