On the Rebound - Ryan Stinson (Piano Instrumental)

Ryan Stinson, a talented vocalist and pianist, is known for his traditional country approach to both his new music and classics from country, pop, and rock and roll such as this performance of Floyd Cramer's "On the Rebound."

Ryan Stinson has played piano since the age of 10. His talents have allowed him to perform on WSM and theaters around the south including special appearances at the Texas Troubadour Theater in Nashville, the Tribute Theater, Country Tonite Theater, and Smoky Mountain Opry Theater in Pigeon Forge, Graceland in Memphis, festivals, concerts and churches. He graduated from Luther Rice University with a degree in Religion/Ministry and he lives in Ringgold.

Stinson, a former Share America Scholar, is also a cast member of Randall Franks Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree, celebrating 80 years in 2025.

In this performance, he appeared along with Franks in a special appearance on The Music City Hayride at the Texas Troubadour Theater in Nashville.

