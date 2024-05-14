FAKE Russian disinformation_ EXPOSED by U.S.A. Whistleblower Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The subversion of democracy is alive and well in the United States. Look no further than the The "Hamilton 68" dashboard which helped create dozens of fake stories in major media outlets to sway the American elections. Among other things it accused conservatives of trafficking in Russian disinformation.