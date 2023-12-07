The Second Most Important Message 07/12/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan
shares the second most important message for America. The first being to accept
Jesus as your Lord and Saviour. This message was given to a Romanian Pastor
Dumitru Duduman, and today we’ll learn what he went through to get this message
to America, and how Pastor Stan believes the Internal Revolution might even
start as soon as this Summer.
00:00 - Dumitru’s Testimony
16:25 - The Electric Chair
22:34 - Kicked out of Romania
23:50 - The Message
26:21 - America will Burn
34:12 - Internal Revolution might start this Summer
37:05 - Donald Trump Video
37:34 - Joseph’s Kitchen
38:48 - EMP Shield
