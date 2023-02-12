Contact Current can cause cancer

Are All High Frequencies equally dangerous or are there more dangerous and less dangerous ones?



NO! THEY ARE ALL DANGEROUS!





The industry had paid 10 of billions to government governments to occupy the air space and they are using 300 MHZ to 300 GHZ with whatever pulse frequencies they generate. Now 300 MHZ to 300 GHZ they are all microwaves they are all in the microwave band, microwaves react with water that’s why microwaves ovens work all microwaves react with water all cells react with water all cells contain water so every single cell in the body and you have over 200 different cell types they all react to microwaves every single one and it is a bit of a lottery.

WIFI in schools this refers to every child in the world. If you have a school girl let’s, say 10 years old all of her eggs that are to be fertilized are in her body if she sits with WIFI in front of her the WIFI is going through the eggs and what most scientist do not know and certainly government officials do not know is that the DNA in these eggs can absorb 10X more radiation than other DNA in the body so even if you have a safety level which there isn’t for children anyway. Even if you have a safety level it is 10X out strait away so you are radiating the eggs inside of your little girl. Now what that means is if your little girl has DNA damage and it is likely we know in the cold war women were experimented on deliberately to see the effects of low level microwave on pregnant women and we know 47.7% of the women had miscarriages in the first 8 weeks of pregnancy and there are lots of experiments so we do know these eggs absorb radiation, now if your little girl has DNA damage when she grows up and has a baby if that baby is a little girl the genetic damage will come out in that little girl any genetic damage when she has a baby your grandchild the genetic damage will be there it is irreparable. It can never ever be repaired, so what we are doing we have children in school we are saying ever single daughter you have could have genetic disease until there is no more female line. Its not just children today it is their children their children its going to go on forever. We’re risking this all because we don’t want to buy a piece of wire about 3 feet and plug it into the wall……..

Thank you Barrie Trower for being so clever!

