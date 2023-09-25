X22 REPORT Ep. 3171a - Countries Are Now Rolling Back Climate Mandates, Federal Reserve Begins Layoffs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3171a - Sept 24, 2023
Countries Are Now Rolling Back Climate Mandates, Federal Reserve Begins Layoffs
The fake elite pushing the green new deal are doing the opposite when they meet, the people see the hoax. UK reversing the climate agenda policies. Trump is on the side of the worker. The Fed begins layoffs, it will only get worse from here.
