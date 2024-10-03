BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"PREPARE FOR LEVEL 10, PT 3" - ALL MOCKERS WILL FIGHT WITH THE LORD [2 PETER 3:3-4]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1889 followers
10
679 views • 7 months ago

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

***Especially please do not send any gift unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** Thank you.


WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.


Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com


YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog


SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice


----------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:

[PART 4] "PREPARE FOR LEVEL 10" [NATURAL DISASTERS, FREAK ACCIDENTS & MORE]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=_1ejNl3hbA8

ANCESTRY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/10/ancestry-january-10-2022/

"ANCESTRY" - GENEALOGY & THE FATHERS' HOUSES [MIGRATION PROPHECY]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=74pXvtY2JIA

DESOLATIONS ARE DETERMINED, PT 2 (EXTREME HOT WEATHER): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/05/desolations-are-determined-pt-2-june-5-2019/

"TWO MORE GOOD YEARS" - AN INTRODUCTION (EXAMINE YOURSELF!!): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tiSlnfDkjRI

"TWO MORE GOOD YEARS" - A LOOK AHEAD (KAMALA HARRIS, RISE OF A.I., A MODERN AFRICA & CIVIL WAR): https://youtube.com/watch?v=XFlf5IGussQ

"TWO MORE GOOD YEARS": PRAYER CALL: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/20/two-more-good-years-prayer-call-october-5-2022/

"The Cockfight" - Confrontation Between USA and Iran: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ok0ni9LeQKg

"WHO ARE THE TRUE JEWS OF THE BIBLE?" END TIMES PROPHECIES FOR ISRAEL: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKqI-80ZB5_XSitRA0p4c3rA

2025: "THE DESCENT INTO MADNESS, A YEAR WHEN THE WHEELS FALL OFF": https://youtube.com/watch?v=qMQghZm08Ak

"THE FLOODS HAVE LIFTED UP" - INTENSE NATURAL DISASTERS WILL BEFALL AMERICA: https://youtube.com/watch?v=hSooRqGK5g0

U.S. ECONOMIC CRASH: "WORSE THAN 2008" [ECONOMIC COLLAPSE IS COMING]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=HkXTrR4XUgc

"WORSE THAN 2008 - PART 3" AMERICA IN FREE FALL: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Ky_1tqKpdyo

"THE FLOODS ARE COMING" - FLORIDA, TEXAS, JUDGEMENTS & TRUMP: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Q-ARi2sGwkQ

"HEADLINES OF THE FUTURE" - CATASTROPHIC NATURAL DISASTERS IN AMERICA: https://youtube.com/watch?v=njtCahs_aFU

"THE LAND OF MYSTERY BABYLON"- JUDGEMENT TO AMERICA & THE NATIONS (AIR-INFLATED BREAD): https://youtube.com/watch?v=vveNapPSXzI


Keywords
holy spiritjesus christchristjesusfloodstsunamiend timeslast daysapocalypsecatastrophehurricanetornadoyahnatural disastershurricane helene2 peterlord jesus christcataclysmscoffersmockerstmvpblevel 10category 10category 10 hurricanecategory 10 storms
