Bible prophecy: All that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Christians Church.



In Matthew 24:9, Christ says: Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.



In Acts 14:22, Paul says: Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.



In 2 Timothy 3:12, Paul adds, Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.



To the saints of God who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus, persecution is around the corner and we will all suffer persecution at the hands of those who claim to love and know Christ but who do not.



Stay strong in the faith, even to the point of death as many will be beheaded for their faith in Christ and obedience to His holy written word.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington