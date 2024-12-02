What I learned about Psy-ops in the music scene In the age of analogue, I left home alone, and I worked through the music scene and learned a lot about it and me.

S2 EP 88 - Learning Arc Through the Music Scenes - Hard Lessons Learned from Living It





Did you ever get into a music scene? I mean, really, in it?





I did.





Gangsta Rap

Punk

Heavy Metal

EDM

Straight Edge

This was a multi-year, more like a decade of discovery and experience. This was before the internet age when you were known for what you did, do and will do. I watched the changes, lived it, and saw the pieces fall apart.





I would like to share what I learned, how it changed me and what I think is important.





Reflection in hindsight, lessons learned that may not have been realized at the time of the experience.





Let me explain.