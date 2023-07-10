Ukraine's Offensive Suffering Heavy Losses, Azov Commanders Return

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on the conflict in Ukraine for July 9, 2023:
- Ukraine’s offensive is headed toward week 6 - at one and a half months, Ukraine still has not breached any of Russia’s primary defense lines;
- The US and its allies are attempting to replace lost Ukrainian equipment amid the ongoing offensive;
- The US is sending an unspecified number of 155mm cluster munitions due to a shortage of 155mm artillery ammunition;
- The US is also sending additional 155mm artillery pieces as Ukraine suffers heavy losses of equipment amid its now 5 week-long offensive;
- The US is also sending additional Bradley and Stryker vehicles in its most recent assistance package;
- Ukraine’s Swedish-equipped brigade demonstrates how even before officially becoming a NATO member, Sweden is seamlessly complicit in NATO wars and proxy wars;
- Discussed “security guarantees” for Ukraine are simply ways of rephrasing existing support and another example of NATO weakness spun as “strength;”
- Western media hails Azov leaders’ return to Ukraine despite previous coverage of their extremist ideologies;
References:
US Department of Defense - Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine July 7, 2023:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3451570/biden-administration-announces-additional-security-assistance-for-ukraine/
Washington Post - Biden approves cluster munition supply to Ukraine July 7, 2023):
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/07/06/biden-cluster-bombs-ukraine/
The Defense Post - Edge Autonomy to Supply Penguin Drones to US Army (July 2022):
https://www.thedefensepost.com/2022/07/05/edge-penguin-drones-us/
Forbes - What, And Where, Is Ukraine’s High-Tech Swedish Brigade? (July 4, 2023):
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2023/07/04/what-and-where-is-ukraines-high-tech-swedish-brigade/?sh=2e97907015bf
CNN - Azovstal leaders freed in prisoner swap promise to return to the battlefield in Ukraine (July 9, 2023):
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/09/europe/azovstal-leaders-return-ukraine-intl-hnk/index.html
CNN - A far-right battalion has a key role in Ukraine’s resistance. Its neo-Nazi history has been exploited by Putin (March 2022):
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/29/europe/ukraine-azov-movement-far-right-intl-cmd/index.html
