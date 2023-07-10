Ukraine's Offensive Suffering Heavy Losses, Azov Commanders Return

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for July 9, 2023:

- Ukraine’s offensive is headed toward week 6 - at one and a half months, Ukraine still has not breached any of Russia’s primary defense lines;

- The US and its allies are attempting to replace lost Ukrainian equipment amid the ongoing offensive;

- The US is sending an unspecified number of 155mm cluster munitions due to a shortage of 155mm artillery ammunition;

- The US is also sending additional 155mm artillery pieces as Ukraine suffers heavy losses of equipment amid its now 5 week-long offensive;

- The US is also sending additional Bradley and Stryker vehicles in its most recent assistance package;

- Ukraine’s Swedish-equipped brigade demonstrates how even before officially becoming a NATO member, Sweden is seamlessly complicit in NATO wars and proxy wars;

- Discussed “security guarantees” for Ukraine are simply ways of rephrasing existing support and another example of NATO weakness spun as “strength;”

- Western media hails Azov leaders’ return to Ukraine despite previous coverage of their extremist ideologies;

References:

US Department of Defense - Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine July 7, 2023:

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3451570/biden-administration-announces-additional-security-assistance-for-ukraine/

Washington Post - Biden approves cluster munition supply to Ukraine July 7, 2023):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/07/06/biden-cluster-bombs-ukraine/

The Defense Post - Edge Autonomy to Supply Penguin Drones to US Army (July 2022):

https://www.thedefensepost.com/2022/07/05/edge-penguin-drones-us/

Forbes - What, And Where, Is Ukraine’s High-Tech Swedish Brigade? (July 4, 2023):

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2023/07/04/what-and-where-is-ukraines-high-tech-swedish-brigade/?sh=2e97907015bf

CNN - Azovstal leaders freed in prisoner swap promise to return to the battlefield in Ukraine (July 9, 2023):

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/09/europe/azovstal-leaders-return-ukraine-intl-hnk/index.html

CNN - A far-right battalion has a key role in Ukraine’s resistance. Its neo-Nazi history has been exploited by Putin (March 2022):

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/29/europe/ukraine-azov-movement-far-right-intl-cmd/index.html

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas