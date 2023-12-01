ELECTIONS | One Year Out: Where Do the Six Contested States of 2020 Stand? - Captain Seth Keshel; Good News for Arizona Elections! - Sonny Borrelli; Wagyu Beef - Kyle Shirley | FOC Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -
https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Kyle Shirley - Ozark Valley Beef Co
WEBSITE: ozarkwagyu.com
PROMO CODE: FLYOVER (15% off)
Seth Keshel
SUBSTACK: SKeshel.Substack.com
WEBSITE: Fourforthecore.com
SUBSTACK ARTICLE: https://open.substack.com/pub/skeshel/p/one-year-out-where-do-the-six-contested?r=ob5mr&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Sonny Borrelli
WEBSITE: www.x.com/sonnyborrelli
For more information about Arizona Elections, text AZ to 40509
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com
► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at: