BRAIN FOG - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you forget what you were just talking about? Are you looking for your glasses while they're on your head? Do you walk into rooms and forget why you went in there? That's brain fog. Causes? Toxic food, chemical medicine, and gross, negative energy. Yes, dig deep in this podcast and solve the chronic inflammation syndrome called BRAIIIIIIIIIN FOGGGGGGGGG.