BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TAMPON TIM WALZ JUST GOT RUTHLESSLY HECKLED ☻ BY MILITARY VETERANS FOR HIS STOLEN VALOR❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • 5 months ago

Tim Walz just got RUTHLESSLY heckled by military veterans for his stolen valor #shorts


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kIgjbPCyZA


Thumbnail: https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-states/youre-a-coward-tim-walz-brutally-heckled-by-military-veterans-during-speech/video/d13bc331e3e541dc235155ea136f6d06


Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was ruthlessly heckled on Wednesday by military veterans during a rally speech.


As the failed vice-presidential candidate stepped up to the podium, Walz was showered with insults and boos from the audience.


One veteran yelled to Walz, “You’re a coward”, while another claimed the governor sympathises “with the Chinese”.


Another veteran then brutally told Walz to “shut your f***ing mouth” before the governor responded that there was “passion” in the building.


Users on X were quick to share their thoughts on Walz’s icy reception, with one user claiming he deserved it.


“Stolen Valor Tim Walz got BOOED OUT by veterans in Minnesota today. And Tesla stock SKYROCKETED. Very rough day for tampon Tim,” wrote one user.

Keywords
heckledstolen valormulti pronged offensivetampon tim walzcommunist cutout
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy