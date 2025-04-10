TAMPON TIM WALZ JUST GOT RUTHLESSLY HECKLED ☻ BY MILITARY VETERANS FOR HIS STOLEN VALOR❗

Tim Walz just got RUTHLESSLY heckled by military veterans for his stolen valor #shorts





Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was ruthlessly heckled on Wednesday by military veterans during a rally speech.





As the failed vice-presidential candidate stepped up to the podium, Walz was showered with insults and boos from the audience.





One veteran yelled to Walz, “You’re a coward”, while another claimed the governor sympathises “with the Chinese”.





Another veteran then brutally told Walz to “shut your f***ing mouth” before the governor responded that there was “passion” in the building.





Users on X were quick to share their thoughts on Walz’s icy reception, with one user claiming he deserved it.





“Stolen Valor Tim Walz got BOOED OUT by veterans in Minnesota today. And Tesla stock SKYROCKETED. Very rough day for tampon Tim,” wrote one user.