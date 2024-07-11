BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 11, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
19 views • 10 months ago

Episode 2322 - This is a High energy must listen show! One of the best shows of the year. This is the show where I tie together Genesis chapter six with the ancient satanic religions of the Canaanites. I also discuss ancient Israel and their worship of the Canaanite demons... Then I explain the Christianity era of the first century along with Israel’s exile into Babylon. The show then goes into the six century writing of the the Babylonian Talmud and the Zohar which is the foundational work in the Jewish mystical thought known as Kabbalah. Yes this is that show. One of the best shows of the year. I then connect the dots to the Illuminati the Masonic lodges and to the goal of a one world religion and the destruction of Christianity! This is a must listen show! High energy must understand and know information!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
