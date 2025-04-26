BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Organs, excuses & NGOs
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
0
61 views • 4 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

internet of behaviors

https://www.iarpa.gov/research-programs/create

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Clandestine_Service

https://www.hhs.gov/

https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/resources/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33680703/

https://paperswithcode.com/dataset/mainak-chakraborty

non cooperative human activity recognition radar

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

Negative covert biometric identification refers to biometric systems used to identify individuals not previously enrolled or registered in the system, rather than to verify or authenticate existing identities. This type of identification is covert, meaning it happens without the individual's knowledge or consent, and negative, meaning it's used to determine if an individual is not in a database of known individuals or known to be associated with a specific activity.

https://www.it.pt/Projects/Index/1214

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/2023-09/23_0929_ia_joint-dhs-fbi-eguardian-awareness-campaign-slick-sheet.pdf

https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html

https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-inside-militarys-secret-undercover-army-1591881

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://rumble.com/v6sfz4n-bio-intelligence-for-international-cooperation-and-security-the-central-com.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCYH_K850Lw

Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland

wban omnet

https://rumble.com/v4vlifw-biobuilder-and-synbio-explainer-animation-april-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://icaslab.org/research/bacteria-based-bio-sensors-implanted-in-the-human-body-for-the-early-detection-of-infection/

https://rumble.com/v6sh2o3-the-agenda-their-vision-your-future-2025-official-trailer-4k-oracle-films.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nC3GI4EkrUds

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.7F3CB460-3D6B-4752-8D5A-7A879DE76A1C:7

https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/FactSheetEO12333RawSIGINTProcedures.pdf

https://rumble.com/v6sigzb-haitus-leaking-info-infiltration-is-how-they-work..html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2025/04/america-trump-authoritarianism-global/682528/

https://www.aacu.org/newsroom/a-call-for-constructive-engagement

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2023/3692-iarpa-pursuing-break

Keywords
trump20242030covid
