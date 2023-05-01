Tony Abbott’s tweet causes Voice inquiry organisers to backflip on decision

A tweet sent from Tony Abbott has caused the organisers of a Voice to Parliament inquiry to backflip on their decision to not allow the former prime minister to give testimony.





Mr Abbott had asked to appear before the inquiry but says he was blocked from doing so by Labor politicians.





The debate has been centred around the implications of the legal changes to the constitution, with a specific focus on giving the Voice a constitutionally enshrined power to consult with executive government and public servants.





Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html