Obama: Forerunner to the Antichrist

The 2012 presidential elections are over and America has re-elected Barack Obama, a Marxist/socialist who is doing his best to prepare the United States for the Antichrist régime. It was a lost generation who rejects the Bible and hates Jesus and His church that voted for Obama and the blame can be laid at the feet of the pastors who have failed to preach the full Gospel message.

Obama's election is a judgment upon our nation for the moral decay allowed by the Church. So what can we do to bring our country back to where it belongs? God is always ready to forgive those who are willing to seek Him. Revival doesn't start with a group but with one person at a time.

Are you willing to repent and seek the Lord and intercede for our nation? We have reached the point that only a revival can restore this land back to its former glory. If America continues its rebellion, we will also face more judgments from the Lord.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1368.pdf

RLJ-1368 -- NOVEMBER 11, 2012

