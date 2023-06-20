Brighteon Broadcast News, June 20, 2023 - TWELVE powerful things you can do NOW to survive famine, tyranny and nuclear war

0:00 Intro

1:27 Interesting Note

8:13 World War III

25:10 Special Report

1:14:37 Interview with Brandon Smith





- Oblivious idiots still don't realize vaccine shots are killing them

- Advantages of gold and silver vs. digital money

- Does the government anticipate a mass citizen uprising?

- Food rationing could be the spark

- Why Russia may nuke NATO military bases in Europe

- Achieving resiliency to survive famine, collapse and nuclear war

- Gaining proficiency in secure messaging and private digital money

- How to live without electricity / survive power grid failures

- Interview with Brandon Smith from Alt-Market.us





