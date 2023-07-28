InfoWars - How Trump Used Space Force to Access UFO Files with Daniel Liszt - 7-27-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dark Journalist of https://darkjournalist.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the fight to access the government's files on UFOs.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/are-congressional-ufo-whistleblowers-for-real-dark-journalist-and-alex-jones-report/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-on-the-off-world-alien-invasion/
Our Patriot Pride Month sale is now LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF the hottest items during our biggest sale of the year!