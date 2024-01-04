Have You Been Here Before? Consciousness Rising

Have you noticed the astonishing abilities of young folks these days? I am not referring to a whole generation. I am referring to the stand-outs that we all see from time to time. Decades back they were called “Indigo Children”, but here in the modern era we are starting to see more and more young people doing things that their parent’s generation could not do. I have seen similar things in the animal kingdom as well, but here we focus on our species. We are seeing signs of consciousness rising, in my view. And, we are seeing it at a time when every effort is being made, at a societal level, to retard individuality, human spirit, and freedoms. Conformity is the order of the day, as far as authority is concerned. Join as we discuss young lives showing signs of the shift in our era. Our guest has much to offer on this topic.

Episode 559 - January 2024

