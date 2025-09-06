Pray for your enemies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 5: 44 "But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;"
Matthew 6: 14-15 14 "For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."
video clip from "THIS IS IT !! The SEASON Of JUDGEMENT Is SCREAMING ! The MASK Is COMING Off The BROOD Of VIPERS.. !" dated 8 12 2025 by Jonathan Kleck may Jesus bless you