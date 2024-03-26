Did Russia Use Directed-Energy Weapon to Disable Ship That Hit FSK Bridge?

Baltimore’s famous Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday morning. The collapse occurred immediately after a support column was struck by a cargo vessel. An unknown number of people, including auto passengers and construction workers on the bridge, were thrown into the frigid river water. The 948-foot Dali, a cargo ship from Singapore, hit the bridge at approximately 1:20 AM Tuesday. It departed from the Port of Baltimore twenty minutes earlier. The bridge was named for the author of America’s national anthem, the Star-Spangled Banner. The bridge carried more than 12 million vehicles in 2023.





Rick Wiles. Airdate 03/26/2024





