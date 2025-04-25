Yes AI can now help especially vaccine injured

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Elon Musk: We could actually attach an Optimus arm or Optimus thigh to a neural link implant, so that the motor commands from your brain that would go to your biological arms now go to your robot arms or robot legs, and again, you'd have basically cybernetic superpowers, right here.

Clay Clark: This is all Elon Musk. He posted this on April 19 of 2025. Dr Judy, what is Elon Musk talking about?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: It sounds like he's talking about where we have AI to the point where energetically, we can have our brain operate fake arms, much like we make our computers operate them, or our phones right now, so that you can take a military veteran or somebody injured who's lost their legs or arms, or even somebody born that way. And you could program it just the way you would talk through your phone, the way that people with ALS talk through their phones and breathe through their phones and have wheelchairs move. I think it sounds like and I believe now we have the opportunity to actually do that, that we can, that AI is developed enough to run it from our brains with a neural link inserted. I think that's pretty cool, actually, because that's what we want. There are millions of children being born without limbs, as we did that for 40 years with thalidomide and other things that we've now been poisoning pregnant women. It sounds like we can fix the damage done by 40 years of these weaponized things called vaccines.

