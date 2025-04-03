BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NBA ALL-STAR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED BLOOD CLOTS
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
187 views • 5 months ago

Damian Lillard says the choice to become vaccinated was ‘pretty simple’

In fact, the entire Portland Trail Blazers roster and basketball operations staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, team president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said at media day on Monday.

Spetember 28, 2021

https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=627827928206427

###

Damian Lillard diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in right calf

Milwaukee's star guard is on blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the DVT, and will continue with regular testing.

March 26, 2025 3:36 AM

https://www.nba.com/news/damian-lillard-deep-vein-thrombosis

Keywords
nbavaccinatedmilwaukeecovidmedia daydvtdeep vein thrombosisblood thinningdamian lillardportland trail blazersneil olsheybasketball operations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy