NBA ALL-STAR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED BLOOD CLOTS

Damian Lillard says the choice to become vaccinated was ‘pretty simple’
In fact, the entire Portland Trail Blazers roster and basketball operations staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, team president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said at media day on Monday.
Spetember 28, 2021
https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=627827928206427
###
Damian Lillard diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in right calf
Milwaukee's star guard is on blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the DVT, and will continue with regular testing.
March 26, 2025 3:36 AM
https://www.nba.com/news/damian-lillard-deep-vein-thrombosis