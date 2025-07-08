Texas Flooding Death Toll Over 100, CEO Says Cloud Seeding May Have Triggered Floods

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 7.8.2025
TEXAS FLOODING
1-https://justthenews.com/government/local/texas-flooding-death-toll-surpasses-100-search-operations-continue
2-https://countylocalnews.com/2025/07/08/ceo-confesses-cloud-seeding-triggered-texas-flooding-cloud-seeding-texas-weather-modification-news-flood-control-technology/
EPSTEIN FILES PROPABLY DESTROYED
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/former-cia-officer-says-deep-state-probably-destroyed/
IRAN REWARD FOR ASSASSINATION OF TRUMP RISES
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/iran-reward-assassinate-president-trump-rises-jumps-21/
PLANNED PARENTHOOD FUNDING CUT
https://gatewayhispanic.com/video/after-18-years-fighting-congress-has-just-told/
CONFIRMED: BEIJING EXPLOITS U.S. TECH
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/state-department-confirms-beijing-exploits-u-s-tech/
TRUMP MOVES TO BLOCK CHINA RE: WEAPONIZING U.S. FARMLAND
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-administration-moves-decisively-block-china-from-weaponizing-american-farmland
FREE TINA PETERS, POLITICAL PRISONER
https://joehoft.com/nine-months-ago-tina-peters-went-to-prison-and-she-is-still-there/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nine-months-ago-tina-peters-went-to-prison-and-she-is-still-there
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317