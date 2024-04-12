No One SURVIVED: BRITAIN Failed Seaborne Landing On Tendra Spit In KHERSON┃RF Captured NOVOMIKALOVKA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Western analytical centers are literally in a state of shock from the rapid advance of Russian troops along the entire line of combat contact. Almost every day, war correspondents report that the Russian army has taken control of another strategically important settlement....................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/