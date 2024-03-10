BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Your Own Ministry: So You Want To Start One?
Not Serving two Masters
5 views • 03/10/2024

When people call their 'ministry' it is nothing more than just a name for pushing their own agenda. The ministry we're all called to, is to be more like Jesus and to get HIS message out into the whole world, so it is HIS Kingdom, HIS power, and HIS glory that prevails and not our own pride. Please watch this video and consider how we can all work together to fulfil that end.

Keywords
startministryowngreedyselfish
