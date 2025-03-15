BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Brainwashing: the biggest tool of mind control ~ Mind control: Foundation of cults ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
In today's discussion we will talk about brainwashing and how the mainstream lie media are involved in the efforts to brainwash the populace and keep them asleep and controllable. We will also talk about how to recognize the elements of brainwashing, which are centered around fear (False evidence appearing real), along with constant exposure to trauma. Finally, we will share the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 415 measles: inside the outbreak.


References:

- The Highwire episode 415 measles: inside the outbreak

  https://rumble.com/v6ql35a-episode-415-measles-inside-the-outbreak.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- MKultra

  https://rumble.com/v58nkey-mkultra-operation-paperclip-and-government-operations-w-mkultra-expert-penn.html

vaccinescensorshipliesmaskoutbreakmindmeaslescontrolconspiracyilluminatisocialdisinformationtheorymisinformationmkultradistance19covid
