Brainwashing: the biggest tool of mind control ~ Mind control: Foundation of cults ~

In today's discussion we will talk about brainwashing and how the mainstream lie media are involved in the efforts to brainwash the populace and keep them asleep and controllable. We will also talk about how to recognize the elements of brainwashing, which are centered around fear (False evidence appearing real), along with constant exposure to trauma. Finally, we will share the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 415 measles: inside the outbreak.
References:
- The Highwire episode 415 measles: inside the outbreak
https://rumble.com/v6ql35a-episode-415-measles-inside-the-outbreak.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- MKultra
https://rumble.com/v58nkey-mkultra-operation-paperclip-and-government-operations-w-mkultra-expert-penn.html