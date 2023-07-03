P.5 Mullein tea chat with EK: The Trinity: Dad, Mum, and the Kid; flu jab propaganda; stray kittens; The Bend of the Ages; nettles; Bead Happy's laughing yoga; drunk birds; The I AM. MVI_2447-8merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/db934f74-3b08-4db3-8471-2f527cd1f8cc
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e48da321-9d97-41ef-8bd2-44bfcd909659
Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/853be125-4952-4e8b-ae29-ef6f7a1a81be
Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/15166b39-d9b8-4d02-8c43-ae8c65f57edd
Today’s topics are several, from the Sunday Times’, Western Australia, latest push to get children flu-vaccinated, to stray kittens in the yard, to my laughing yoga daily discipline thanks to ‘Bead Happy DBA’, to nettles growing among the weeds, to green-eye birds getting drunk on fermented grapes, to the Bend of the Ages courtesy of absolute gravity, The Trinity, absolute family pattern, to the ineffable mystery of unqualified infinity, the I AM, and more besides. I am drinking mullein tea every day now, to try to loosen and expel mucus and phlegm from my chest, given my propensity these days to pneumonia. This may become a regular chat à la Dr Jane Ruby’s ‘Coffee Chat’. This is not medical advice.