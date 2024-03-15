REDEMPTION of the BODY, PT 4, 144000 REDEEMED ADAMS to COME

This is the fourth part of my redemption of the body series. 144,000 Adams as well as 144,000 redeemed Eves are going to come in these last days. These are the virgins in Revelation 14. These are the ones who will establish the kingdom and make war against Satan's entire Kingdom of darkness matrix ruling over planet Earth in the last days.

