ALEX JONES [FULL] Friday 8/30/24 • Kamala Harris’ Lies & Flip-Flopping On Display For All To See!

KAMALA HARRIS’ DISASTROUS PERFORMANCE ON CNN SHOCKS WORLD! CONSTANT LIES & FLIP-FLOPPING ON DISPLAY FOR ALL TO SEE! MUST-WATCH EDITION OF THE ALEX JONES SHOW

Democrat candidate can't even get through a pre-recorded interview with friendly outlet.

Spread the link to this censored broadcast to do your part in the information war!





• https://drjonesnaturals.com

• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson



