UPDATE: Learn Why Global Governments are Targeting COVID Whistleblowers for Arrest

Alex Jones breaks down why global governments are targeting COVID whistleb lowers for arrest.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/desperate-deep-state-begins-the-arrest-of-covid-19-government-whistleblowers-meet-the-real-heroes/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-new-zealand-targets-covid-whistleblower/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alert-nz-whistleblower-who-exposed-covid-jab-mass-deaths-was-just-raided/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-new-zealand-whistleblower-tells-all-about-mass-covid-deaths-govt-coverup-full-interview/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-government-whistle-blower-exposes-mass-deaths-from-covid-shots/
