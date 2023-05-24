Vaccinated Blood Analysis - This video show how the DNA of humans has been permanently altered with the mRNA vaccines.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video and all images shows through current video microscopy the structures that other researchers have discovered and have observed in the vials of the mRNA vaccines and other injectables. It will also reveal how the same structures from the mRNA vaccines are also found self assembling in the blood of mRNA vaccinated individuals . This is clear, undisputed scientific evidence that humans have been genetically altered permanently.