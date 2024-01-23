Facts about the Israel Gaza War essential for Americans to know - Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh

Irish international law expert Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh presents South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on January 10, 2024. Her full speech is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIAxmTPUZ2E
The clips and images of Gaza illustrating her statements have been added by the American non-profit organization if Americans Knew. There are a multitude of such incidents.
The other ICJ presentations are at https://iakn.org/ICJ
For more information on the issue see https://ifamericansknew.org/
"Blinne is a human rights and international law expert with a broad criminal, civil and public law practice. She advises and acts for individuals, States, Non-Governmental Organisations, and other national and international bodies, arguing novel, complex and often high-profile points of law before domestic courts, including the Supreme Court, and before international courts and tribunals, including the International Court of Justice.
Her domestic practice includes cases involving the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of protest, discrimination and equality, international law, environmental law, national security, prisons, police.
Blinne was nominated Public International Law Junior of the Year in 2022. She was shortlisted for Barrister of the Year in 2022, Crime Junior of the Year in both 2020 and 2021, and for Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year in 2021. She was Times Lawyer of the Week in January 2022 and Irish Legal News Barrister of the Month in February 2022 for her defence of one of protesters who toppled the statue of the slaver Edward Colston in Bristol. She was appointed a Visiting Fellow at Harvard Law School in 2016, and a Pegasus Fellow to the Centre for Constitutional Right in New York in 2010.
She is called to the Bars of Ireland, North and South, in addition to the Bar of England and Wales. She is also on the International Criminal Court’s List of Counsel.
Languages
Fluent French, Basic Irish, Learning Arabic
Education
BA (Modern and Medieval Languages) Queens’ College, Cambridge (First Class Honours) Graduate Diploma in Law, University of Westminster (Distinction)
Bar Vocational Course, Inns of Court School of Law (Outstanding)
LLM International Legal Studies, New York University (equivalent Distinction)
Visiting Fellowship, Harvard Law School (2015)
Fellowships and Awards
Pegasus Scholarship, Inns of Court
Phoenicia Scholarship, Bar European Group
International Scholarship, Centre for Capital Punishment Studies
Buchanan Prize, Lincoln’s Inn
Bairstow Scholarship, ICSL
St Thomas More Bursary, Lincoln’s Inn
Lord Bowen Scholarship, Lincoln’s Inn
Hardwicke Award, Lincoln’s Inn
Foundation Scholarship, Queen’s College, Cambridge University
- https://www.legal500.com/firms/9227-matrix-chambers/9227-london-england/lawyers/253330-blinne-ni-ghralaigh/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.