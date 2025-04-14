Dinner in 5 min : SAUSAGE JAMBALAYA

Can you make a delicious, homemade sausage jambalaya in just 5 minutes for only $1.45 per person? Absolutely! With my quick and easy Sausage Jambalaya hack, you can have a hearty, flavorful dinner on the table in record time using only shelf-stable ingredients. No thawing, no fussing with fresh veggies—just a super simple hack that saves you time, money, and stress. Ready to find out how? Let me show you!

In this video, I reveal my secret weapon for this speedy jambalaya: instant rice. Instead of waiting 30 minutes for regular rice to cook, instant rice cooks up perfectly in just 5 minutes, making it the perfect solution for busy nights. Here's how it works: Start by combining the instant rice with boiling water, dehydrated vegetables (onions, celery, and bell peppers), and chicken bouillon for extra flavor. Let it sit while we prep the rest of the dish.

While the rice is cooking, slice up summer sausage into bite-sized pieces, sear it in a hot pan with olive oil, and stir in diced tomatoes and bold seasonings like garlic powder, Creole seasoning, cayenne, and paprika. The smell will have you drooling! Once the sausage is perfectly seared and seasoned, simply combine it with the fluffy rice and you’ve got yourself a mouthwatering, homemade dinner in just 5 minutes.

This 5-minute Sausage Jambalaya is a game-changer. It's quick, easy, and incredibly satisfying. Perfect for busy families or anyone who wants a flavorful meal without the hassle.

Want more recipes like this? Check out LoadedPotato.org, where I share tons of quick, budget-friendly meals made with shelf-stable ingredients.

https://loadedpotato.org

